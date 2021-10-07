2021 AVCA/USA TODAY Super 25 national high school volleyball rankings: Week 6

Here is the Super 25 volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of October 7, 2021.
Rank | High School | Record
1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 21-0
2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 29-4
3. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 27-2
4. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 30-3
5. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.): 17-4
6. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 18-1
7. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 41-1
8. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 27-2
9. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 33-2
10. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 20-0
11. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 31-0
12. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 25-0
13. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield, Calif.): 19-2
14. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 18-0
15. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): 21-2
16. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 18-2
17. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 15-0
18. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 29-5
19. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.): 17-5
20. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 23-1
21. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 14-6
22. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 8-2
23. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.): 18-4
24. Liberty North High School (Liberty, Mo.): 20-2
25. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 27-2