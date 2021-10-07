USA Today Sports

2021 AVCA/USA TODAY Super 25 national high school volleyball rankings: Week 6

October 7, 2021

Here is the Super 25 volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of October 7, 2021.

Rank | High School | Record

1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 21-0

2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 29-4

3. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 27-2

4. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 30-3

5. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.): 17-4

6. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 18-1

7. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 41-1

8. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 27-2

9. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 33-2

10. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 20-0

11. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 31-0

12. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 25-0

13. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield, Calif.): 19-2

14. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 18-0

15. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): 21-2

16. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 18-2

17. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 15-0

18. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 29-5

19. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.): 17-5

20. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 23-1

21. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 14-6

22. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 8-2

23. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.): 18-4

24. Liberty North High School (Liberty, Mo.): 20-2

25. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 27-2

