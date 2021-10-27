2021 AVCA/USA TODAY Super 25 national high school volleyball rankings: Week 9

Here is the Super 25 volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of October 27, 2021.
Rank | High School | Record
1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 28-0
2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 33-4
3. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 34-5
4. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 25-1
5. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.): 30-4
6. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 39-2
7. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): 23-3
8. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 36-0
9. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 36-1
10. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 35-0
11. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield, Calif.): 24-2
12. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 28-0
13. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 32-2
14. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 35-5
15. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 45-1
16. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 32-3
17. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 19-1
18. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.): 30-5
19. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 33-2
20. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 26-7
21. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.): 29-9
22. Liberty North High School (Liberty, Mo.): 30-3
23. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 31-3
24. Santa Fe High School (Alchula, Fla.): 24-3
25. C.M. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 19-0