2021 AVCA/USA TODAY Super 25 national high school volleyball rankings: Week 9

By October 27, 2021 6:18 pm

Here is the Super 25 volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of October 27, 2021.

Rank | High School | Record

1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 28-0

2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 33-4

3. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 34-5

4. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 25-1

5. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.): 30-4

6. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 39-2

7. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): 23-3

8. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 36-0

9. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 36-1

10. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 35-0

11. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield, Calif.): 24-2

12. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 28-0

13. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 32-2

14. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 35-5 

15. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 45-1

16. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 32-3

17. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 19-1

18. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.): 30-5

19. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 33-2

20. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 26-7

21. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.): 29-9

22. Liberty North High School (Liberty, Mo.): 30-3

23. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 31-3

24. Santa Fe High School (Alchula, Fla.): 24-3

25. C.M. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 19-0

