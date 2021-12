The Eastbay National Cross Country Championships took place in San Diego this past Saturday, with Flower Mound (Texas) High School senior Natalie Cook and Hartland High School (Fenton, Mich.) senior Riley Hough taking the tape in the girls and boys races, respectively.

It was another wonderful chapter in the event’s storied history and had plenty of must-see moments throughout the day—which, thanks to Eastbay Cross Country, you can watch below.