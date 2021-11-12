2021 NFCA High School Summer/Fall All-Region Awards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced 47 student-athletes from 32 programs have received 2021 NFCA High School Summer/Fall All-Region accolades.

The awards honor softball student-athletes from two (Region I & II) of the Association’s 10 regions with first- and second-team selections. NFCA member head coaches from each respective region voted on the teams, and all student-athletes now become eligible for the 2022 NFCA High School All-America squads, which will be voted on including the 2022 Spring All-Region honorees.

New for the 2021-22 academic year, the Association realigned the high school membership into 10 regions from the original five due in part to the growth of the group’s membership. Two of those regions feature the states of Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma, who compete in either the summer or the fall.

Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.) out of Region I led all programs with four All-Region honors, which included two on the first team. Region I’s Papillion-LaVista High School (Neb.) and Region II’s Durant High School (Okla.) each received three nods, while eight more programs had two accolades apiece.

Lincoln Southwest was joined by Region II’s Limon High School (Colo.) as the only two programs with two first-team plaudits.

NFCA High School All-Region and All-America student-athletes must be nominated by their NFCA-member head coach. All-Region is voted on by their respective region’s member head coach, and All-Americans are voted on by the entire high school membership.