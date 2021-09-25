Abby DiCenzo becomes first girl to score rushing TD in Florida HS history

Abby DiCenzo made Florida history on Friday night.

The Bell Creek Academy (Rearview, Fla.) sophomore football player became the first girl to score a rushing touchdown in state history, according to the school.

DiCenzo got a handoff from the shotgun and burst through a hole set up by some nice blocking. She was grabbed by a defender but tore through him, reaching the goal line as the defender made a second effort to bring her down.

She got up and was mobbed by quarterback Henry Myers and center Gage Fuentes as she ran off the field exuberantly. Her first touchdown of high school capped off a 45-0 win over Berean Christian (West Palm Beach, Fl.).

History!!! Abby DiCenzo becomes the first female in Florida high school history to score a rushing touchdown in a varsity game! @SSACFootball @SSACAthletics @FlaHSFootball @CenFLAPreps @espn pic.twitter.com/nCIVEGqY6H — Bell Creek Academy Football (@BCA_Football) September 25, 2021

After the game, she got the game ball.

DiCenzo plays middle linebacker and fullback. She was on the Bell Creek Academy team as a freshman as well, and has two career tackles to her name, according to Maxpreps.

She has something else to her name now, too: breaking the glass ceiling. She joins a small list of women to have scored touchdowns at the high school level, and the first Florida girl to rush for one in a game.

The Panthers’ victory over Berean Christian improves their record to 2-2 on the season. DiCenzo’s three-yard score, which came with about five minutes left on the clock, was the final touchdown of the night.