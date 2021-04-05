Four-star QB AJ Duffy picking between 3 schools

AJ Duffy’s recruitment is coming down to three schools.

The four-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy quarterback is focused on Arizona State, Florida State and Michigan State as he nears a decision, according to 247Sports’ Greg Biggins. Duffy was originally slated to announce his commitment on March 31, but opted to push his decision date back as he eyes visiting Florida State and Michigan State at some point in April.

“I just didn’t feel ready,” Duffy said of why he pushed his decision back. “It’s obviously a big decision and I wanted to take a step back and really evaluate everyone a little longer and make sure I’m doing the right thing.”

Arizona State has long been perceived as the favorite to land Duffy, as his 247Sports Crystal Ball currently reads 100% in favor of the Aztecs. Duffy, however, has maintained heavy contact with Florida State and Michigan State and throughout the duration of his recruitment.

“He wants to take more visits. Wants to go to Florida State for their spring game on April 10,” Biggins said. “He also wants to visit Michigan State sometime in April. No date set yet, but those are the top three schools. He said West Virginia is still talking to him as well. Penn State and Oregon were also in that initial top four he put out, but they each have a quarterback. Penn State has two. I would really just focus on those three schools — ASU, Florida State, and Michigan State.”

Duffy is the No. 108 recruit and No. 7 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2022 according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings.