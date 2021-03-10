Al Honor named Naismith girls HS basketball Coach of the Year

Lake Highland Preparatory School (Fla.) head coach Al Honor has been named the 2021 Naismith girls high school basketball coach of the year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Honor, who is in his 10th season at Lake Highland Preparatory School, led the Highlanders to a consecutive state championship and a perfect 19-0 record this season. Lake Highland Preparatory School has won 35 straight games under Honor’s watch and earned an invitation to participate in this year’s GEICO High School Nationals.

“Winning the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Coach of the Year is a huge honor that I proudly accept for my hardworking players, my awesome assistant coaches, Kamari Smith and Rose Temple, and really supportive AD,” Honor said. “It means a great deal to be selected amongst so many outstanding coaches who lead unselfishly every day. I thank God to be able to participate in a sport under such trying times and give people some sense of normalcy that we are striving to get back to in the near future.

“Thank you to Jersey Mike’s and the Atlanta Tipoff Club Naismith Award Selection Committee for noticing a coach being a shepherd behind a great group of young women.”

First presented in 2008, the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Coach of the Year is voted on by a select group of basketball journalists from around the country who form the Naismith Awards national high school voting academy. The selections are based on outstanding coaching performances during the 2020-21 high school basketball season.

“On behalf of Jersey Mike’s and our franchise owners across the country, we congratulate Al and Luke on their selection as the recipients of this year’s Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Coach of the Year Awards,” said Rich Hope, chief marketing officer, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “Both coaches showed tremendous leadership and a commitment to excellence and should be proud of their accomplishments and this recognition.”

