Alabama HS basketball playoff game ends with 6-4 final score

Stall ball was the name of the game in an Alabama high school basketball playoff game Wednesday night, as Parker High School and Carver High School combined for 10 points in a 6-4 Parker win.

Parker senior Keith Body knocked down the game-winning jumper with 1:10 remaining, breaking a 4-4 tie. Parker had already defeated Carver twice during the regular season, including a 19-point romp in December. Carver entered the playoff matchup struggling mightily, losing its last three games by 20 points or more. Carver entered the game averaging 66 points per game, while Parker entered averaging 52.

Anyone else see this type of score in HS basketball? lol. 🚨 Last night, Parker beat Carver 6-4 on a last second shot. Yes, 6-4! Tied 4-4, Parker senior Keith Body made a last second shot to win. Parker advances in Class 5A, Area 10. @WBRCnews @AHSAAUpdates #Parker pic.twitter.com/93kvkco8Ae — ChristinaWBRC (@ChristinaWBRC) February 11, 2021

“We came out in a zone (defense) and they held it out,” Parker coach Reginald McGary said, per al.com. “Sometimes you do that to make sure the other team comes out of the zone, but we came out of the zone and they still held it.”

With the win, Parker advances to take on Ramsey High School in the Alabama Area 10 championship game Saturday night.