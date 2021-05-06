Wild Alabama HS softball game features a combined 91 runs, 65 walks

Things got a little bit crazy when Park Crossing High School and Sidney Lanier High School met on the softball field in Alabama on Wednesday afternoon.

Park Crossing and Sidney Lanier combined for 91 total runs 65 total walks in a 46-45 Park Crossing win in the Alabama Class 6A Area 3 Tournament. Sidney Lanier mustered just five hits on the afternoon, but were the beneficiaries of 42 Park Crossing walks. Park Crossing, meanwhile, came out on top thanks to 15 hits, 23 Sidney Lanier walks and 12 unearned runs.

Sidney Lanier scores 10 or more runs in the fourth and sixth innings and took a 45-42 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but Park Crossing, which scored 11 runs in the first inning and 10 in the fifth and sixth innings, tacked on four more to walk it off with a win.

The game lasted nearly five hours and, according to the Alabama High School Athletic Association, shattered state records in most combined walks (65), most walks on one team (Sidney Lanier 42, Park Crossing 23), most combined hit by pitches (29) and most combined RBIs (68).

