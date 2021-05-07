Previewing the 2021 Allen Iverson Roundball Classic

With the Jordan Brand Classic, McDonald’s All-American Game and Nike Hoops Summit canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Allen Iverson Roundball Classic will serve as this year’s lone high school basketball postseason showcase.

Saturday’s Roundball Classic features high school basketball’s elite talent, including girls basketball star Raven Johnson taking the floor to compete against the best boys players in the nation. Johnson starred at Westlake (Ga.) High School this past season, leading her team to a national title and consecutive unbeaten, state championship seasons.

Headlining the boys crop of talent are Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero, the top two recruits in the class of 2021. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET and the game can be streamed online at SUVtv. More information on the game and tickets are available at IversonClassic.com.

Here are the rosters for this year’s Iverson Classic:

Team Honor

G Jaden Akins — Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) — Michigan State

G Trey Alexander — Heritage Hall (Okla.) — Auburn

F Kendall Brown — Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) — Baylor

G Ahmad Bynum — Simeon (Ill.) — DePaul

G Kennedy Chandler — Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) — Tennessee

F Damion Collins — Atlanta (Texas) — Kentucky

F Michael Foster — Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) — G League

G Nolan Hickman — Wasatch Academy (Utah) — Kentucky

C Chet Holmgren — Minehaha Academy (Minn.) — Gonzaga

F Jordan Longino — Germantown Academy (Pa.) — Villanova

F Joshua Minott — Saint Andrew’s (Fla.) — Memphis

G Kowacie Reeves Jr. — Westside (Ga.) — Florida

G Daeshun Ruffin — Callaway (Miss.) — Ole Miss

Team Loyalty

F Paolo Banchero — O’Dea High School (Wash.) — Duke

F Matthew Cleveland — Pace Academy (Ga.) — Florida State

G JD Davison— Calhoun (Ala.) — Alabama

F A.J. Griffin — Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) — Duke

G Tyrese Hunter — St. Catherine’s (Wisc.) — Iowa State

G Raven Johnson — Westlake (Ga.) — South Carolina

F Johnathan Lawson — Houston (Tenn.) — Oregon

G Bryce McGowens — Legacy Charter — Nebraska

G Hunter Sallis — Millard North (Neb.) — Gonzaga

G Terquavion Smith — Farmville Central (N.C.) — NC State

G TyTy Washington — AZ Compass Prep (Az.) — Undecided

F Peyton Watson — Long Beach Poly (Calif.) — UCLA

F Benny Williams — IMG Academy (Fla.) — Syracuse