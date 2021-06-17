Alyssa Thompson named 2020-21 Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Alyssa Thompson of Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles, Calif. has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Thompson is just the second sophomore to ever win Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year. The 5-foot-4 forward dominated on the pitch for Harvard-Westlake this past season, leading the Wolverines to a perfect 18-0 record and both the Southern Section Division 1 and the Southern California Division I Regional championships with 48 goals and 14 assists.

Thompson’s signature moments of the season were a hat trick against Villa Park High School in the sectional championship game and a four-goal performance against Pacifica High School in the regional finals.

According to TopDrawerSoccer.com, Thompson, who is a member of the U.S. Soccer Under-18 Women’s National Team, is the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2023.

“Alyssa is the perfect blend of physical ability and mental mastery of the game,” said Sheldon Shealer, a high school soccer editor for TopDrawerSoccer.com. “Despite her small stature, she’s faster, smarter, more technical and more determined than players in her age group. Beyond being a great individual talent, she’s also a team player who helped Harvard-Westlake to a perfect season in what is arguably the strongest girls soccer region in the nation.”

Thompson is also an elite student, maintaining a 3.52 GPA in the classroom, and is a frequent donor to No Kid Hungry, an organization that supports children dealing with food insecurity. Thompson is set to attend Stanford University on a full soccer scholarship at the conclusion of her high school career.

