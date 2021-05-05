Amari Bailey explodes for 35 points in Sierra Canyon's 58th straight league win

Sierra Canyon was without Bronny James, Shy Odom and Chance Westry for its highly-anticipated conference matchup with Windward High School on Tuesday night, but thanks to an explosive output from five-star junior Amari Bailey, the Blazers had more than enough firepower to extend their conference winning streak.

Bailey went off for 35 points as Sierra Canyon cruised to a 70-54 win in which it suited up just eight players. Windward was short-handed in its own right as well, playing without its dynamic duo of Dylan Andrews and Kijani Wright.

Bailey immediately seized control for Sierra Canyon, scoring its first 14 points and all nine of its first quarter points to help the Blazers overcome a sluggish start. With Bailey firing on all cylinders, Sierra Canyon eventually found its groove and put together a 17-4 second quarter. By the end of the third, the Blazers had opened up a 50-29 lead.

Sierra Canyon’s win over Windward pushes its league winning streak to a remarkable 58 games. Next up for the Blazers is a road matchup with Crossroads High School.