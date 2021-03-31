Arch Manning cracks top 5 of 247Sports' first 2023 Top247 rankings

Arch Manning has long been known as one of the best quarterbacks in the class of 2023. From the moment he took his first snap under center at New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman, it was evident that he was primed to develop into one of the nation’s elite quarterbacks.

Manning’s place atop the 2023 quarterback pecking order was solidified Wednesday when 247Sports released its first Top247 rankings of the 2023 recruiting cycle. Manning checked in at No. 5 in the rankings, making him the top-ranked signal-caller in his class. Los Alamitos sophomore quarterback Malachi Nelson is ranked right behind Manning at No. 6.

Manning, who does not have any social media and rarely comments publicly on his recruitment, is the son of Cooper Manning, grandson of Archie Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. The younger Manning posted big numbers in his sophomore season at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, completing nearly 72% of his passes for 1,643 yards, 19 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in eight games

One-of-a-kind quarterback pedigree that manifests in advanced feel for the game and awareness,” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks said in his scouting report of Manning. “Elite QB prospect among the nation’s top recruits in the 2023 class. Likely a multi-year impact starter at the Power Five level with early-round NFL Draft potential.”

Arch Manning’s father, Cooper, pinpointed Duke, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee as the frontrunners in his son’s recruitment in an interview with ESPN radio during the summer.