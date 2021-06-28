Arch Manning finishes June with trips to Alabama and Georgia

Prized 2023 quarterback recruit Arch Manning has concluded his June visit schedule.

Manning wrapped up the month with trips to Alabama and Georgia. The 6-foot-4, 208-pound signal-caller and his family spent Father’s Day weekend in Tuscaloosa, according to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, and had dinner with Nick Saban, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, offensive line coach Doug Marrone and defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach Pete Golding.

Manning also spent time talking with quarterback Bryce Young and freshman offensive lineman James Brockermeyer about the state of the Crimson Tide program. This is one of Manning’s favorite things to do on visits, according to Wiltfong, as it provides him with insight into how players like it at their respective schools and the pros and cons from inside each program.

Manning spent this past weekend at Georgia to catch up with some familiar faces on the Bulldogs’ coaching staff. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is close with Peyton Manning and the Manning family has long been familiar with offensive line coach Matt Luke and senior analyst Will Muschamp.

Like at Alabama, Manning and his family had dinner with multiple members of Georgia’s coaching staff, with Smart, Luke and Muschamp all in attendance. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken was also present at the dinner and has formed a solid early relationship with Manning and his family. Monken has seven years of NFL experience as an assistant coach and was in the running for head coaching gigs as recently as two offseasons ago, which is another feather in Georgia’s cap with Manning.

In addition to Alabama and Georgia, Manning visited Clemson, SMU and Texas in June. Manning will make a “visit or two” in July, according to Wiltfong, but is mostly done for the summer before getting back out on the road for some visits in the fall.

RELATED: Arch Manning schedules summer visits ahead of junior season