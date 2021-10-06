Arch Manning's Alabama visit draws rave reviews

Arch Manning hit the road for his second visit of the fall over the weekend, traveling to Tuscaloosa to watch Alabama throttle Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Manning visited Georgia during September and left Athens impressed with the Bulldogs from an on and off-the-field perspective. Georgia dominated South Carolina with Manning in town and its fans made it known that they wanted to be cheering on the five-star signal-caller a couple of years from now.

Alabama left a similar impression on Manning. The Isidore Newman (La.) star spent time with Nick Saban before the Tide rolled to another win and also talked plenty with defensive coordinator Pete Golding, a Louisiana native who is spearheading the program’s recruitment of Manning.

“He had a great time of course,” Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart said in an interview with 247Sports. “I think the biggest thing, he got to sit in with Coach [Nick] Saban and Coach [Pete] Golding for about 30 minutes before he went out. He said he really enjoyed that he got to sit in on a meeting and see the way they did things. He said it was an awesome experience to watch them work.

“Pete Golding has been recruiting him a long time. He’s one of the first coaches on him and I think he’s developed a good relationship with Arch and Cooper [Manning].”

Manning’s visit to Alabama came on the heels of his second five-touchdown performance of the season for Isidore Newman. The 6-foot-4, 208-pound Manning is locked in on ending his junior season with a state championship and has dominated so far this year, helping his team to an undefeated record out of the gates.

Recruiting is still on Manning’s mind, though. He still has visits to make throughout the fall, but those trips might be tough to top what Alabama provided in his latest trip to campus.

“My goodness going back to his freshman year they’ve been able to start formatting that and he’s been able to Zoom and meet with Coach Saban a number of times. It’s a great program and (Arch) did say many times their strength of conditioning and level of detail, I think that’s the biggest thing, the organization of it and how they do everything. He’s got a great relationship with our strength coach and he likes that stuff and he really likes those nuances at Alabama. He’s been nothing but impressed.”