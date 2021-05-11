Arch Manning schedules summer visits ahead of junior season

With the NCAA recruiting dead period nearing its end, highly-touted quarterback Arch Manning is set to get out on the road and visit schools across the nation.

According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Manning, the top-ranked quarterback in the class of 2023 and the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, has June visits scheduled with Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, SMU and Texas. First up for Manning is a trip to camp at Clemson from June 8-9 before traveling to the Lone Star State for visits with SMU and Texas. He will then close the month with visits to Alabama and Georgia.

“You still want to work out with your teammates and not be gone every day, you want to have some semblance of normalcy,” Arch’s father, Cooper Manning, said. “Arch has been talking to Stanford, he’s especially interested in doing a Stanford, USC swing and also a Notre Dame, Ohio State swing. It might be hard to get it all done in June but he’s been enjoying talking to those guys as well.

“On the heels of that, I think there will be a time he wants to see Virginia and North Carolina too. He’s been to LSU and he’s been to Ole Miss. We’ll figure out, hopefully, whether it be in July, go see some schools, maybe it’s in the dead period but at least you can go see some things out there. Then August boom you’re in summer practice and it gets harder. He’s been enjoying getting to know these schools from other parts of the country. You kind of knock out what’s close to you and he’s enjoyed having conversations with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Stanford and USC. They just kind of came on the scene in the last month or so, the last few months.”

Manning posted big numbers in his sophomore season at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, completing nearly 72% of his passes for 1,643 yards, 19 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in eight games

One-of-a-kind quarterback pedigree that manifests in advanced feel for the game and awareness,” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks said in his scouting report of Manning. “Elite QB prospect among the nation’s top recruits in the 2023 class. Likely a multi-year impact starter at the Power Five level with early-round NFL Draft potential.”