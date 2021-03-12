Basketball: Arch Manning, Isidore Newman playing for first state title in nearly 30 years

Arch Manning’s pursuit of a state championship on the gridiron fell short in the fall, but there is still a chance he collects some hardware before his sophomore year ends.

Manning and Isidore Newman will play for its 10th boys basketball state championship and first since 1993 on Friday night in the Louisiana Division III title game. Manning is a starter on an Isidore Newman team that currently boasts a 20-4 record and is the top seed in its 14-team state playoff bracket.

RELATED: Tennessee reaffirms offer to 2023 QB Arch Manning

Unlike on the football field, where he is the top quarterback in the class of 2023, Manning is not the star of Isidore Newman’s basketball team — he averages just under three points per game. That distinction goes to Manning’s classmate and one of the top basketball prospects in the class of 2023, Chris Lockett. The 6-foot-5 guard has shined for Isidore Newman this season, averaging 18.6 points, eight rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Standing in the way of Isidore Newman’s pursuit of its 11th state championship is Dunham High School. The Tigers are just 13-12 on the season, but are the No. 2 seed in the bracket and are two-time defending state champions. Dunham also eliminated Isidore Newman from last year’s state playoffs in the semifinal round.