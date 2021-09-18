Arch Manning shines in junior season debut

Arch Manning and the Isidore Newman football team had to wait a little bit longer than expected to take the field this season after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana.

Manning and Isidore Newman finally suited up Friday night after having their first two games canceled. Manning shined in his junior season debut, totaling four first half touchdowns in a 28-0 win over Vanderbilt Catholic (Houma, La.).

The five-star quarterback went 19-34 for 238 yards and three touchdowns to go along with five carries for 50 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Manning threw three touchdowns to three different receivers on Isidore Newman’s first three possessions, leading his team to a 21-0 lead by the eight-minute mark of the second quarter.

Isidore Newman blocked a Vanderbilt Catholic punt shortly after Manning’s third touchdown pass of the night and recovered it at Vanderbilt Catholic’s own one-yard line. Manning snuck it in for his fourth and final touchdown of the game, as Isidore Newman’s offense hit a wall in the second half.

Manning threw for 4,360 yards and 55 touchdowns in his first two seasons as Isidore Newman’s starting quarterback. If his junior season debut is a sign of things to come, Isidore Newman and Manning are in for a big 2021 campaign — one they are just happy to be playing after Hurricane Ida devastated the area, claiming 111 lives and causing more than $50 million in damage.

With the first game of his junior season in the books, Manning will hit the road to watch the University of Georgia play South Carolina on Saturday night.