Arch Manning, Isidore Newman to play on national TV

Arch Manning and his Isidore Newman (La.) team will be back on national television Thursday when the undefeated Greenies travel to take on St. Charles Catholic as part of “The Battle Showcase.”

Isidore Newman’s matchup with St. Charles Catholic will be broadcast on the NBC Sports Network at 7 p.m. local time. Both teams are 4-0 on the season.

Manning and Isidore Newman made an appearance on national television last season, with Manning completing 21 of his 26 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown in a win over rival KIPP Booker T. Washington on ESPN.

Manning is in the midst of a dominant junior season in which he has thrown for 1,050 yards, 16 touchdowns and no interceptions. Manning went a perfect 11-11 for 179 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Fisher (La.) last weekend.

Manning has now thrown for 5,410 yards with 71 touchdowns and 14 interceptions to go along with 14 rushing touchdowns in his career as Isidore Newman’s starting quarterback. The Greenies have gone 22-3 in games played by Manning.