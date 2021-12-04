Arch Manning's recruitment heating back up after junior season

Arch Manning’s junior season is in the books. Now, it’s time for him to focus on his recruitment.

Clemson, Ole Miss, Texas and Tulane have been to Isidore Newman (La.) to check in with Manning since his season ended with a playoff loss to Lafayette Christian Academy. The coaches who made the trip were not able to talk with Manning, per NCAA rules, but talked with Isidore Newman’s coaching staff and watched Manning workout and take part in basketball practice.

LSU has yet to check in with Manning, but the hiring of Brian Kelly added intrigue into the Tigers’ pursuit of him.

“It was good,” Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart told 247Sports. “Notre Dame was one of the first offers [for Manning]. He’s phenomenal at what he does. We’ll see who the OC is.”

Manning made game visits to Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas during the season. He also visited each of those schools during the summer and has been in frequent contact with them since the early stages of his recruitment.

Manning concluded his junior season with over 2,000 yards passing, 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He also rushed for eight touchdowns. Manning and Isidore Newman will have a good chance to get over the hump and win a state championship next season after making five straight trips to the semifinals, as Lafayette Christian Academy is slated to move up a classification.