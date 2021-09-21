Georgia fans want Arch Manning — badly

Fans usually do their part to make a recruit feel at home during an unofficial visit, but not many can hold a candle to what some of the Georgia faithful pulled off for Arch Manning over the weekend.

Manning traveled to Athens on Saturday after his junior season debut to take in Georgia’s 40-13 win over South Carolina. Part of Georgia’s rabid fanbase was well aware that the five-star recruit was visiting for the game and sent a clear message that they want him to suit up for Kirby Smart in a couple of years.

The fans want 5-star quarterback Arch Manning.😂 pic.twitter.com/jihKAzcMk9 — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) September 18, 2021

The chances of that happening do not exactly seem slim — Manning’s visit to Georgia was not a courtesy one. The Isidore Newman (La.) product and nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning has taken a liking to Georgia’s coaching staff and Athens as a college town.

It’s safe to assume that opinion only improved after Saturday night.

“That’s definitely more of a pro-style offense than some colleges,” Manning told 247Sports before his visit. “I’m excited and coach [Todd] Monken is a really good coach and I think they’re going to have a good year and it’s going to be cool watching them in person.

“Athens is really cool. That was probably the best college town there is. Coach Kirby [Smart] has a good program. He’s a really laid-back, good guy and seems like a guy I want to play for.”

Alabama is next up on Manning’s list of schools he is visiting this fall. The Crimson Tide have made a habit of one-upping the Bulldogs in recent years and it would not be much of a surprise if their fans go even further to entice Manning when he comes to town on Oct. 2.