Arch Manning concludes summer visit schedule with trip to Ole Miss

Five-star New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning is wrapping up his summer visit schedule at a school he and his family are all too familiar with.

Manning arrived at Ole Miss on Monday for his final visit of the summer. The highly-touted quarterback prospect visited Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, SMU and Texas in June.

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss coaching staff started recruiting Manning as soon as they arrived in Oxford, which should come as absolutely no surprise considering Manning’s talent and his family’s history at the school. His father, Cooper, and grandfather, Archie both attended Ole Miss, while his uncle, Eli, is still the most prolific quarterback in program history to this day.

“Ole Miss was one of the first schools to visit our campus,” Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. “[Ole Miss offensive coordinator] Jeff Lebby consistently communicated with us and established a great connection. He’s a very solid and authentic coach who has done a great job. I give him so much credit with regards to Arch finishing his college visit schedule at Ole Miss.”

Once Manning arrives back home in Louisiana, his focus will shift from his recruitment back onto his junior season at Isidore Newman. In two seasons as Isidore Newman’s starting quarterback as an underclassman, Manning has led his team to an 18-3 record, throwing for a combined 4,081 yards and 53 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions to go along with an impressive 68% completion rate.

