Arch Manning throws for 5 touchdowns in Isidore Newman win

Arch Manning dominated Pearl River (La.) High School’s defense on Friday night, throwing five touchdown passes en route to a 59-7 rout over the Rebels.

Two of Manning’s five touchdown passes went to junior tight end Will Randle, who is already a blue-chip recruit with multiple Power 5 offers, including Florida State, LSU and Texas. Manning hit Chris Hunter for two scores in the second quarter before putting the icing on the cake with a fifth touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Manning has now accounted for 10 touchdowns in Isidore Newman’s last two games, as he threw for four and rushed for one in a 49-21 win over rival Metairie Park Country Day last weekend. Isidore Newman is 3-0 on the season and Manning is now 21-3 as the program’s starting quarterback.

“I think the first thing I would probably say is his poise,” Stewart said of Manning’s improvements during the preseason in an interview with 247Sports. “He’s been real decisive with the football. He’s good in his progressions and it’s a natural maturity being a sophomore to a junior. He’s more careful with the football, understands coverages, understands what we’re trying to do.

“I think the other thing that’s been really fun is the game planning, being able to send in the play sheet Sunday night and he’s able to break it down and see what he likes and come back every day and send notes on practice.”