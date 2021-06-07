Arch Manning kicks off June visit schedule with trip to Clemson

Arch Manning is spending the majority of June out on the road, and his first trip of the month took him to Clemson to check out Dabo Swinney’s program.

Manning and his family arrived at Clemson on Saturday and remained on campus throughout the weekend, with Manning and his brother, offensive lineman Heid, taking part in Swinney’s camp. Manning and his family also got to tour Clemson’s campus and mingle with the coaching staff.

Clemson has been a mainstay in Manning’s recruitment as one of the first programs to offer the 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback.

“They made that early connection,” Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart told 247Sports. “Brandon Streeter was one of the first coaches I remember talking to. Their approach has been authentic. They’ve taken the time, especially Coach Streeter in getting to know him, not barraging him, checking in. I know one of his favorite Zooms was with the entire offensive staff one morning about a month or so ago. He really enjoyed it. He even left his notes, he borrowed one of my notebooks and what he writes down is staggering what he sees.

“[Arch] really has an interest [in Clemson]. Their culture is awesome. Him and Cooper had a really good FaceTime with Dabo [Swinney] one night. They’ve taken a good, patient approach.”

With his Clemson unofficial visit now in the books, Manning will hit the road to check out SMU and Texas for the first time. Manning is also slated to visit Alabama and Georgia in June.

“You still want to work out with your teammates and not be gone every day, you want to have some semblance of normalcy,” Arch’s father, Cooper Manning, said. “Arch has been talking to Stanford, he’s especially interested in doing a Stanford, USC swing and also a Notre Dame, Ohio State swing. It might be hard to get it all done in June but he’s been enjoying talking to those guys as well.

“On the heels of that, I think there will be a time he wants to see Virginia and North Carolina too. He’s been to LSU and he’s been to Ole Miss. We’ll figure out, hopefully, whether it be in July, go see some schools, maybe it’s in the dead period but at least you can go see some things out there. Then August boom you’re in summer practice and it gets harder. He’s been enjoying getting to know these schools from other parts of the country. You kind of knock out what’s close to you and he’s enjoyed having conversations with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Stanford and USC. They just kind of came on the scene in the last month or so, the last few months.”

RELATED: Arch Manning schedules summer visits ahead of junior season