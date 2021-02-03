National Signing Day: Four-star CB Avante Dickerson commits to Oregon

Four-star Westside (Neb.) cornerback Avante Dickerson committed to Oregon on 247Sports’ National Signing Day Show Wednesday morning.
Dickerson picked Oregon over Nebraska and Minnesota, where he was committed up until Jan. 24. Dickerson originally committed to the Gophers on April 17, 2020, but decided to re-open his recruitment after a trip to Oregon before ultimately landing with the Ducks.
Dickerson was a two-way standout at Westside High School 2020, leading it to a 12-0 season and its first Nebraska Class A state championship. He accounted for nearly 900 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns on offense, catching 34 passes for 583 yards and six touchdowns on 17.1 yards per reception, while also rushing for 303 yards and five touchdowns.
Dickerson starred on defense and special teams as well, recording 20 tackles, four interceptions and nine pass breakups to go along with a pair of return touchdowns.
According to 247Sports, Dickerson is the No. 122 recruit, No. 8 cornerback and No. 1 prospect in Nebraska in the class of 2021. His scouting report reads:
Long-levered corner with somewhat slight frame with very good length. Wingspan verified at 6-foot-4. Twitchy athlete who shows impressive short-area burst as well as top-end speed. Track profile supports that with sub-11.00 100 and 22.3 200. Fluid athlete with a natural backpedal and redirecting agility. Good ball skills supported by ample two-way experience and production. Started at WR and DB for Nebraska A state champion as a senior. Must add some mass and strengthen, which will help with bigger wideouts and tackling efficacy at the P5 level. Talented corner prospect with verified athleticism, length, and ball skills. Projects to high-major level with NFL Draft potential.