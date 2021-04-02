Boys Basketball: Top four seeds advance to GEICO Nationals semifinals

The boys’ side of the GEICO Nationals is down to four teams.

No. 1 Montverde (Fla.) Montverde Academy, No. 2 Chandler (Ariz.) AZ Compass Prep, No. 3 Bel Aire (Kan.) Sunrise Christian Academy and No. 4 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy all took take of business in the quarterfinals to advance to Friday’s semifinals. IMG Academy is slated to play Sunrise Christian Academy at 2:30 p.m. ET, while Montverde Academy takes on AZ Compass Prep at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The winner of both games will meet in the finals on Saturday.

Three of Thursday’s four quarterfinal matchups were nailbiters. Montverde Academy cruised to an 85-64 win over Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill, but AZ Compass Prep, Sunrise Christian Academy and IMG Academy won their quarterfinal games by a combined 11 points.

AZ Compass Prep fended off Wasatch Academy behind 22 points and 10 rebounds from TyTy Washington. AZ Compass Prep shot just 5-23 in the first half, but fired at a 50% clip in the second. Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep gave Sunrise Christian Academy a run for its money, but a dunk from Zach Clemence with 35 seconds left secured a 56-55 win for the Kansas prep school. IMG Academy, the defending GEICO national champions, led wire-to-wire in its win over Milton (Ga.) High School, but Milton battled back from 17 points down to its lead to one with 1:25 remaining before IMG Academy pulled away for a 73-68 win

Semifinal action of the GEICO Nationals semifinals can be watched on ESPN2.

RELATED: No. 1 2021 recruit Chet Holmgren will choose a college