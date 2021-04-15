Five-star PF Brandon Huntley-Hatfield commits to Tennessee, reclassifies

Clarksville (Tenn.) High School power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, the No. 6 recruit and No. 1 power forward in the class of 2022 according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, announced on Instagram that he is committing to Tennessee and reclassifying into the class of 2021.
Huntley-Hatfield ultimately picked Tennessee over Auburn, Ole Miss, Kansas, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Syracuse, among others. He joins Kennedy Chandler as Tennessee’s second five-star commitment in its 2021 recruiting class.
Huntley-Hatfield is Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes’ second recruiting victory in as many days, as former Marquette pledge Jonas Aidoo committed to the Volunteers on Tuesday.
According to 247Sports’ Jerry Meyer, Huntley-Hatfield has “a quintessential power forward body with length, strength and density.” You can read the entirety of his scouting report below.
Has a quintessential power forward body with length, strength and density. Power based athlete. High level body control for a player his size. Can score from all three levels. Very comfortable with the ball. Has functional ball handling skills that produce buckets in scoring range. Can get to the basket efficiently. Loves to go left as a righty. Has ability to dominate his area as a rebounder. Improving as a defender is a proper area of focus.