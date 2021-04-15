Five-star PF Brandon Huntley-Hatfield commits to Tennessee, reclassifies

Clarksville (Tenn.) High School power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, the No. 6 recruit and No. 1 power forward in the class of 2022 according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, announced on Instagram that he is committing to Tennessee and reclassifying into the class of 2021.

Huntley-Hatfield ultimately picked Tennessee over Auburn, Ole Miss, Kansas, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Syracuse, among others. He joins Kennedy Chandler as Tennessee’s second five-star commitment in its 2021 recruiting class.

RELATED: No. 1 2021 recruit Chet Holmgren will choose a college

Huntley-Hatfield is Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes’ second recruiting victory in as many days, as former Marquette pledge Jonas Aidoo committed to the Volunteers on Tuesday.

According to 247Sports’ Jerry Meyer, Huntley-Hatfield has “a quintessential power forward body with length, strength and density.” You can read the entirety of his scouting report below.