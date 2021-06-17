Bryce Boneau named 2020-21 Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Bryce Boneau of Keller (Texas) High School has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Past Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award winners have combined for 11 collegiate national championships and 13 have gone on to become first-round draft picks of Major League Soccer.

Boneau, a 5-foot-10, 155-pound midfielder, scored 18 goals and notched 19 assists this past season, leading Keller to a 17-3 record and the Texas Conference 6A, Region I tournament semifinals. Boneau was a Conference 6A first-team All-State selection and was named Offensive Player of the Year by the Dallas Morning News.

“For me, Bryce would be in the top echelon of the kids who played high school this year,” said executive director of Solar Soccer Club and the United Soccer Coaches Association 2019 National Youth Coach of the Year Adrian Solca. “His technical ability is at a high level. His first touch with both feet is very good, he’s very agile, he always knows how to advance the play, he controls the tempo and he’s the kind of guy that makes the team tick. Either through consistency, or a brilliant pass or an extra run in front, he adds that surprise element in the offensive third from the midfield.”

Boneau is the president of Keller High School’s Play it Forward chapter, through which he collects and distributes refurbished and reconditioned sports equipment to underserved youth. He has also volunteered his time to the St. Barnabas Anglican Church in multiple capacities and the Community Storehouse Food Pantry in Fort Worth, Texas.

Boneau has signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his soccer career at the University of Notre Dame this fall.

