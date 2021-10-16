Defensive dominance propels No. 9 Center Grove past Cathedral

Center Grove has not found itself in too many close games so far this season. The Trojans entered their matchup with undefeated Cathedral outscoring opponents 373-88 and winning their first eight games by an average of 35.6 points per game.

As such, Center Grove found itself in foreign territory trailing Cathedral 3-0 at halftime on Friday night. The No. 9 team in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 did not flinch in the face of its first real adversity of the season, though, and kept Cathedral out of the end zone in the second half en route to a 21-6 win.

Center Grove finally found the end zone in the third quarter and that ultimately wound up being enough for the Trojans, as Cathedral did not score again after a field goal in the third quarter. Center Grove tacked on two touchdowns in the fourth for good measure, as its defense dominated Cathedral throughout the second half.

Junior running back Drew Wheat lead Center Grove with 12 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown. Senior quarterback and Tennessee commit Tayven Jackson added two total touchdowns and went 7-16 for 100 yards. His favorite target was senior wide receiver Harrison Stomps, who finished with four receptions for 42 yards, and his lone touchdown pass was a 43-yard strike to junior wide receiver Eli Hohlt.

Four-star defensive lineman Caden Curry spearheaded Center Grove’s defensive effort with four tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. Junior Parker Doyle and senior James Schott led the Trojans in tackles with five apiece.

Center Grove is now 9-0 and has a bye week before beginning the playoffs against Franklin Central on Oct. 29. Cathedral begins the playoffs against Terre Haute North Vigo next weekend.