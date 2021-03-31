Former Arkansas, SMU coach Chad Morris named new football coach at Allen HS

Former Arkansas and SMU head coach Chad Morris has himself a new gig — in the high school ranks.

Morris has been named Allen High School’s new football coach. The Texas powerhouse went 10-1 last season under Terry Gambill, who retired earlier in March.

“I am honored to join Allen ISD and the Allen Eagles football program,” Morris said in a statement. “Allen High School is known throughout the state and nation for having a storied tradition of excellence in everything it does, and the football team is certainly included in that discussion. My roots run deep in Texas high school football, and I’m excited for the opportunity to get back to coaching young student-athletes and making an impression on their lives. As a coach, I’ll expect our students to work hard, but I want them to know that I care about their overall development as leaders both on and off the field. It’s my goal to establish a culture that can impact our student-athletes in a positive way, and I believe that will allow us to compete for championships on a consistent basis.”

Morris recently worked as Auburn’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under close friend Gus Malzahn in 2020. Prior to that, he served as the head coach at Arkansas in 2018 and 2019, and SMU from 2015 to 2017. Morris posted a 14-22 record in three seasons at SMU before landing at Arkansas, where he went 4-18 and 0-14 in SEC play in two seasons with the Razorbacks.

Before spending a decade coaching in the college ranks, Morris was a revered high school football coach in Texas, amassing a 169-38 record in stops at Stephenville and Lake Travis. Morris led Lake Travis to consecutive state championships in 2008 and 2009 with current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert under center.

