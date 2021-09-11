No. 16 Chandler, without its starting QB, takes down 2-time Colo. champ Cherry Creek

Chandler (Ariz.) High School’s 37-game win streak appeared to be in jeopardy. On tap was two-time defending Colorado champion Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.), a team entering with its own 25-game winning streak, and Chandler’s starting quarterback Blaine Hipa was out with an illness.

Hipa’s absence proved to be no big issue. The Wolves defense forced five turnovers to lead the team to a 17-7 victory and extend the winning streak to 38, which has now gone since the home opener of the 2018-19 season.

Quarterback Ethan Moore stepped in to complete 12 of his first 15 passes for 139 yards, according to the Arizona Republic. Every point in the game came during the first half.

These were the first points of the season that Cherry Creek allowed. The Bruins won their first two games of the season by a combined score of 73-0.

They scored the first touchdown of the game Friday to extend their season streak to 80 points in a row, but Chandler is the five-time defending champion for a reason. Even with the relative lack of experience on this roster, the program was good enough to take down one of the best in Colorado.

Cherry Creek will return to its home state to try to start up a new win streak next week. As for Chandler, the Wolves are just two games away from winning 40 in a row. This is their only out-of-state game on the schedule this season.