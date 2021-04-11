Top 2021 recruit Chet Holmgren caps high school career with state title

Chet Holmgren capped his high school basketball career on the highest of high notes Saturday night, leading Minnehaha Academy to a Minnesota Class 3A state championship with a resounding 80-29 win over Alexandria High School.

Holmgren scored 18 points to go along with 13 rebounds, seven assists and two blocked shots in the victory.

“It was a great way to send us (seniors) off into our next part of our journey — whether that’s football for some of our guys, basketball, other things — definitely a great last hoorah for all of us,” Holmgren said, per the Pioneer Press. “We just wanted to make sure that we went out with a bang.”

Alexandria led Minnehaha Academy, 7-5, early in the game before Holmgren and his teammates ripped off a 14-0 run that put the Redhawks up 28-12 late in the first half. Minnehaha suffocated Alexandria defensively throughout the game, limiting it to 21% shooting from the field and just four made field goals in the second half. Tennessee State commit Hercy Miller led Minnehaha with 24 points on 10 for 14 shooting.

Holmgren will leave Minnehaha Academy with four state championships to his name, the latest being his first coming in Class 3A. Minnehaha won its sectional championship in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state tournament to be canceled.

Now that his high school career is in the books, Holmgren can turn his full attention to his high-profile recruitment. Holmgren, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2021, will indeed choose a college, with Gonzaga currently the favorite to land the seven-footer. Holmgren’s other finalists are Georgetown, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina and Ohio State.

“It is great to see the fans (on social media) trying to lead me to their school,” Holmgren said in January. “I am not letting it play too much into my decision because at the end of the day I have to find what is best for me and my future. Wherever I end up going, I am sure their fans will be the happiest for me.”

