Chet Holmgren named 2021 Minnesota Mr. Basketball

Minnehaha Academy’s Chet Holmgren, the consensus top-ranked high school basketball recruit in the class of 2021, was announced as the winner of Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball award on Tuesday.

Holmgren averaged 21 points and 12.3 rebounds during his senior season, leading Minnehaha Academy to a Minnesota Class 3A state title last weekend. Holmgren scored 18 points to go along with 13 rebounds, seven assists and two blocked shots in Minnehaha’s championship game win.

“It was a great way to send us (seniors) off into our next part of our journey — whether that’s football for some of our guys, basketball, other things — definitely a great last hoorah for all of us,” Holmgren said, per the Pioneer Press. “We just wanted to make sure that we went out with a bang.”

Holmgren is the second straight Minnehaha Academy basketball player to be named Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball, as Jalen Suggs received the honor last season. It is just the second time in state history that the same high school has produced a Mr. Basketball winner in consecutive years.

Holmgren will leave Minnehaha Academy with four state championships to his name, the latest being his first coming in Class 3A. Minnehaha won its sectional championship in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state tournament to be canceled.

Now that his high school career is in the books, Holmgren can turn his full attention to his high-profile recruitment. Holmgren, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2021, will indeed choose a college, with Gonzaga currently the favorite to land the seven-footer. Holmgren’s other finalists are Georgetown, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina and Ohio State.

“It is great to see the fans (on social media) trying to lead me to their school,” Holmgren said in January. “I am not letting it play too much into my decision because at the end of the day I have to find what is best for me and my future. Wherever I end up going, I am sure their fans will be the happiest for me.”

