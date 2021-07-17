Clemson scores another big commitment in four-star CB Daylen Everette

Clemson struck again on the recruiting trail on Saturday afternoon just after the commitment of four-star athlete Keon Sabb, as Sabb’s IMG Academy teammate Daylen Everette offered his pledge to the Tigers.

Everette picked Clemson over Florida State, Georgia and North Carolina, among others. Everette faked out the Tar Heels during his announcement on CBS Sports HQ, picking up a North Carolina hat before tossing it to the side and putting a Clemson cap on his head.

WOAH!!! He got us with the pump fake! @ClemsonFB pulls in yet another major recruit with 4⭐️ corner @DaylenEverette 🔥🔥 (via @CBSSportsHQ) pic.twitter.com/QSWWp3FGoa — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 17, 2021

“My relationship with coach [Mike] Reed and coach [Brent] Venables, I’ve been talking to them for two years and we have a strong relationship,” Everette said, per 247Sports. “They’re real cool people you can talk to and talking to them, it’s not always about football. You can talk to them about personal stuff and they’re always there to talk if you need anything and it shows they care for their players.

“When I first got to campus, I felt like home and I could really see myself there. I love the people, the coaches and the campus and I could really see myself getting developed and going to the next level and that’s one of my dreams. I feel like going they can help me get to there.”

Everette held nearly 30 offers at the time of his commitment to Clemson. The IMG Academy product is the No. 4 cornerback and No. 22 overall recruit in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports. His scouting report reads:

Well-put together athlete with longer limbs. Has developed some muscle in the arms. Sprinter-like quads. A bigger cornerback that thrives in bump-and-run situations. Also capable of mirroring in off coverage with his quick feet and loose hips. Uses a strong punch to redirect at the line of scrimmage and get plays off schedule. Instincts allow him to feel out routes. Has played some offense in the past. Times jumps well. Fights through blocks to provide run support, but will need to find more leverage at the next level if he’s going to take down college-sized running backs in the open field. Hasn’t posted any verified testing numbers, but has reportedly broke 4.4 in the 40-yard dash. Picked off 11 passes as a sophomore playing in one of Virginia’s higher classifications before transferring into the powerhouse that is IMG Academy. Didn’t see many, if any, balls come his way as a junior. Highly respected by the support staff in Bradenton. One of the top corner prospects in the class of 2022 given frame and movement patterns. Has the skillset to develop into an impact player for a Top 25 program and eventually a Day 1 or Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

