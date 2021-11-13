Cody Bellinger, Deandre Hopkins attend Hamilton vs. Chandler clash

When Los Angeles Dodgers baseball star Cody Bellinger attended Hamilton High School (Chandler, Ariz.), the football team was a powerhouse. At one point during his time at the school, the Huskies football program had won 53 games in a row.

As Bellinger’s MLB career has taken off, Hamilton’s football team has sputtered, but the 2019 NL MVP returned to his roots to watch the Huskies take on cross-city rival Chandler (Ariz.) High School for the Battle For Arizona Avenue on Friday.

He wasn’t the only local star who visited to watch the clash between the two best teams in the state. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Deandre Hopkins, who knows a thing or two about playing on a winning football team this season, joined Bellinger on the sideline.

They got to see an intense matchup, one in which Bellinger’s alma mater reasserted itself as the top dog in Arizona. No. 16 Hamilton won 21-14 thanks to an incredible defensive performance that consisted of 10 sacks.

No. 10 Chandler’s 45-game winning streak came to a close with the defeat.

There’s a good chance this won’t be the last time these teams meet up this year — both are in the Open Division playoffs and could meet up for the real trophy.

With the MLB season over and Bellinger back home, don’t be surprised if you see him on the sideline again.