Top 10 prospect Dariq Whitehead commits to Duke

Mike Krzyzewski might be on his way out at the end of this upcoming college basketball season, but Sunday proved Duke has not lost any of its luster on the recruiting trail.

Five-star Montverde Academy wing Dariq Whitehead committed to the Blue Devils on his 17th birthday. Whitehead, a New Jersey native, picked Duke over offers from Florida State, Kansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Rutgers and Texas A&M. Whitehead took official visits to Duke, Florida and Kansas before settling on Durham as his future home.

Whitehead recently received an opportunity to play professionally in the NBA G League, but spurned that chance in favor of taking his talents to the ACC. According to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings, Whitehead is the No. 6 overall prospect in the class of 2022.

“Solid size for a wing,” 247Sports’ Jerry Meyer wrote in his scouting report of Whitehead. “Has quick-twitch athleticism. Fast with the basketball. Loves to attack the rim, but has a smooth jumper. Three-level scorer. Has a great pull-up jumper going left. Solid ball-handler and passer who plays with awareness and instincts. Rebounds his position well. Has tremendous potential as a versatile defender.”

Whitehead joins four-star big man Kyle Filipowski as Duke’s second class of 2022 commit.

