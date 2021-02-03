National Signing Day: Four-star DE Davon Townley commits to Penn State

Four-star Minneapolis (Minn.) North defensive end Davon Townley committed to Penn State on 247Sports’ National Signing Day Show Wednesday morning.

Townley picked Penn State over an offer list that featured nearly 20 contenders for his services, including Arizona, Arizona State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington.

“Penn State is the right choice because I’ve built the strongest relationship with these coaches over time,” Townley told 247Sports’ Allen Trieu.

Townley did not play football until his junior year of high school, but quickly rose to stardom on the gridiron thanks to a 6-foot-6, 220-pound frame that allowed him to wreak havoc on defense and frequently get to opposing quarterbacks. The COVID-19 pandemic shortened Townley’s senior season, but he was still able to register 42 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks, while adding five catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns while playing tight end.

Townley is the No. 321 recruit, No. 19 strong-side defensive end and No. 3 prospect in Minnesota in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports. His scouting report reads: