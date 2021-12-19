Five-star CB Denver Harris commits, signs with Texas A&M after winning state championship

Saturday will be a day five-star North Shore (Texas) cornerback Denver Harris never forgets.

Harris ended his senior season by leading No. 22 North Shore to a state championship over No. 11 Duncanville. Shortly after the game ended, he took to Twitter to announce that he would be staying in the Lone Star State and playing his college football at Texas A&M.

Harris is the No. 17 recruit in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports’ industry-generated Composite rankings and is the fifth five-star prospect to join Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class.

Harris ultimately picked Texas A&M over a group of finalists consisting of Alabama, LSU and Texas. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback starred for North Shore as a senior, bouncing back from a knee injury suffered in last year’s state semifinals. Harris missed the first half of his final season of high school football, but eventually returned to being a full-time player by the beginning of North Shore’s state title run.

“Tall, long cornerback prospect with elite frame potential relative to the position,” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks said in his scouting report of Harris. Size already gives opposing wideouts problems. Possesses a ton of potential as a jammer. Uses frame to advantage and plays physical brand of coverage.

“Physical nature translates to tackling ability. Light on his feet and sinks hips. Shows impressive redirecting ability, whether in coverage or pursuit. On-field top-end speed looks encouraging. Flashes turn-and-run ability to shadow wideouts in vertical passing game.”