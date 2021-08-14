USC commit Devin Brown tosses 8 touchdowns in Corner Canyon debut

Devin Brown made it abundantly clear to everyone who follows Utah high school football that he is Corner Canyon’s next elite quarterback in the Chargers’ season opener on Friday night.

Brown, who played last season at Queen Creek High School in Arizona, tossed eight touchdown passes — four in the first and second quarters — in his Corner Canyon debut, a dominant 72-21 win over Farmington High School for the program’s 41st straight win. Brown did not take a single snap in the second half of Corner Canyon’s blowout victory, as the Chargers led 65-14 at halftime.

Brown’s eight touchdown passes in a single game tie the record for third-most in Utah state history. Former Lehi High School star Cammon Cooper holds the record with 10.

Brown, a USC commit, helped his stock tremendously during the summer, impressing at the Elite 11 finals. Brown is the No. 11 quarterback in the class of 2022, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Corner Canyon will likely be ranked when USA Today debuts its Super 25 high school football rankings. The Chargers are 52-1 since head coach Eric Kjar took over the program in 2017 and are in search of their fourth straight state championship. Next up on Corner Canyon’s schedule is East High School on Aug. 21.

