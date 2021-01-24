Top 2022 cornerback recruit Domani Jackson commits to USC

The top cornerback in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports is off the board.

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s Domani Jackson committed to USC on Saturday. Jackson was long rumored to land with the Trojans, as his 247Sports Crystal Ball read 100% in favor of USC at the time of his announcement.

“I really think with the class USC signed this year and the players we could get in my class, we’ll have a team that can compete for a National Championship,” Jackson told 247Sports’ Gregg Biggins. “That’s always the dream, to be able to play for a championship in your hometown and help the local school get back on top.

“I look at the players going to USC now, Korey (Foreman), Kyron (Ware-Hudson), Ceyair (Wright) and my class is going to be stacked. That was the biggest reason why I wanted to commit early, I want to start building this class and help recruit other players and I’m excited about who I think we’ll be getting.”

Jackson is the No. 3 overall prospect in his class according to the industry-generated 247Sports composite rankings. USC’s 2022 recruiting class now ranks seventh nationally and first in the Pac 12 with the local product in the fold.

“Athletic, good-sized cornerback with speed (4.5 forty as a freshman), quickness and explosiveness,” 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman said in his scouting report of Jackson. “Still relatively new to the position, making the transition from receiver, but showed elite level coverage ability, ball skills, play diagnosis and closing speed.

“Plays with physicality, can bump and press but also play off and defend the pass. Smooth backpedal and quick hips make him a natural at cornerback. Projects as an immediate Power 5 contributor and potential NFL First Round Pick.”