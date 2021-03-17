Elite 2022 WR recruit Evan Stewart is also a TikTok star

2022 Frisco (Texas) Liberty High School wide receiver Evan Stewart spends most of his time thrashing opposing defenses and making acrobatic catches downfield.

When he’s not busy dominating on the gridiron, though, Stewart can be found entertaining millions on TikTok.

Stewart has accumulated 1.5 million followers on TikTok over the last year and a half and recently told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong that he could make a living off the content he produces on the social media app. Stewart often travels to Atlanta for business purposes and frequently hears from representatives of Drake, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti looking for him to do a dance video promoting a new song.

Despite his social media success, Stewart’s focus remains on developing into the best wide receiver he can possibly become. Stewart caught 44 passes for 906 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior and with schools like Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M, his future is certainly bright.

With that being said, Stewart has no plans on stepping away from TikTok or closing the door on being a social media influencer. Well aware that football is not forever, Stewart’s TikTok fame could potentially open new doors for him once his playing days are over.

“I want to be a football payer that always comes first,” Stewart said. “I want to go to the NFL I want to live that life. If that doesn’t work influencing can take me far and if that doesn’t work I can go into sports broadcasting.”

