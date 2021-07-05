Elite 2022 WR recruit Kojo Antwi commits to Ohio State

Ohio State stayed hot on the recruiting trail less than 24 hours after landing top 2021 recruit J.T. Tuimoloau, securing a commitment from elite 2022 Suwanee (Ga.) Lambert wide receiver prospect Kojo Antwi.

Antwi picked Ohio State over a group of finalists consisting of Georgia, Texas A&M and USC — all of which he officially visited in June. Antwi made his Ohio State official visit on the weekend of June 18-20 after the Buckeyes offered him in November 2020.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline ultimately sealed the deal with Antwi.

“Coach Hartline loves to talk ball and that’s what I like about him,” Antwi said, per 247Sports’ Bill Kurelic. “He was straight up with me and he also wants to get to know me as a person and not many coaches do that. He is a really cool dude. You can talk to him about anything. Coach Day I feel like is a really good coach. I’ve seen some of the hype videos for the games and stuff and the speeches get you fired up. I think coach Day is a great guy. I like talking to him. He’s pretty cool.”

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Antwi is the No. 4 wide receiver in the class of 2022 and the No. 73 overall recruit in his signing class, according to 247Sports. His 247Sports scouting report reads:

Athletically built receiver with good size and mass, plus space to add more. Can line up outside or in the slot and fit myriad personnel groupings. Gets off the line quickly and on top of corners. Shows good top-end vertical play speed. Functional athleticism is a strength, whether competing in the air, coming back to the ball, or in run-after-catch situations. Good acceleration and reaches top speed quickly. Generally a hands catcher and combines that with body control to enlarge his catch window. Shows ball-winning ability greater than size. Displays very good short-area suddenness as a route-runner, along with separation-inducing downfield route subtlety on deeper throws. Productive through sophomore and junior seasons with requisite volume and above-average big-play ability (16.0 ypc). Could provide return game value in college. Play speed is good but lacks ideal verified context. Very limited track data includes an underwhelming 11.88 100 as a sophomore. Gears down to redirect, particularly in run-after-catch scenarios. High-floor receiver who fits various offensive attacks and plays the position like a natural. Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year impact starter with an NFL Draft ceiling.

