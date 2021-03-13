5-star 2022 RB Emmanuel Henderson commits to Alabama

Five-star 2022 running back Emmanuel Henderson is staying home.

The Geneva County (Ala.) star decided Saturday to play his college football close to home, committing to Alabama over Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and LSU, among others. Henderson joins quarterback Ty Simpson as Alabama’s second five-star commitment in as many weeks.

“It feels like home there,” Henderson said of Alabama, per 247Sports’ Hank South. “The facilities, the school, it’s wonderful there.”

Henderson, who rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior, is the No. 2 running back and No. 28 recruit in the class of 2022 according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings. His 247Sports scouting report reads:

Taller, longer-framed running back with lean, athletic build that should foster ample bulk addition in college. Three-sport high school athlete who plays basketball and runs track. Ran an 11.40 100 as a sophomore. Dominant in football and hoops vs. Alabama small-school competition. Longer-striding runner who shows good initial burst and downhill juice. Flashes dangerous cutback ability. Will stack cuts on the same run. Always looking for as many extra yards as possible. Impressively strings moves together at the second level considering longer, high-cut build. Simultaneously fluid and violent as a runner. Displays good core strength and contact balance to extend runs. Finishes runs consistently. Played snaps at running back, receiver, quarterback, and outside linebacker as a junior. Natural pass-catcher in limited opportunities. Adequate top-end speed but still room to improve. Potential in that category should be high given frame/gait. Gets bounce-happy at times, which is likely at least in part to individual dominance vs. small-school competition. One of the nation’s top backs in the 2022 class. Should become a high-major impact player with long-term NFL Draft early-round ceiling.

