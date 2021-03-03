Report: Emoni Bates expected to join G League after high school

Emoni Bates, the top-ranked recruit in the 2022 recruiting class has been committed to Michigan State since June, but is reportedly eyeing an alternative to the college ranks before ascending to the NBA.

According to Brendan Quinn of The Athletic, the expectation is that Bates will skip college and seek the “most lucrative deal the G League can muster” before entering the NBA draft.

Bates committed to Michigan State over offers from DePaul, Florida State, Kentucky and Michigan. Many of college basketball’s elite programs opted not to recruit Bates with him making the jump into the professional ranks right out of high school a likely option for the 6-foot-8, 200-pound small forward that has drawn comparisons to Kevin Durant.

RELATED: No. 1 2021 recruit Chet Holmgren will choose a college