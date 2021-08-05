Emoni Bates reclassifies to 2021, cuts list to 4

Emoni Bates, the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports, announced Wednesday that he is reclassifying into the class of 2021 and has cut his list of options down to four — the NBA G League, Memphis, Michigan State and Oregon.

Bates recently cut his list down to the NBA G League, Overtime Elite, the NBL, Memphis, Michigan State, Oregon, Baylor and Miami. However, his decision to reclassify into the class of 2021 has been rumored for months and comes on the heels of Jalen Duren’s decision to reclassify into the class of 2021. Duren is scheduled to announce his commitment on Friday and also has Memphis among his finalists.

While the college route has been gaining traction with Duren due to NIL opportunities, Bates has long profiled as a prospect who is set on taking his talents to the professional ranks straight out of high school. The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn reported in March that the expectation is that Bates will skip college and seek the “most lucrative deal the G League can muster” before entering the NBA draft.

RELATED: Report: Emoni Bates expected to join G League after high school

Regardless of the level he chooses, Bates projects as an elite talent moving forward in his career.

“Extremely thin but has great length for such a skilled player. Plays with strength, though, and doesn’t avoid contact,” 247Sports’ Jerry Meyer said in his scouting report of Bates. “Quick twitch athlete who moves feet well and is quick off the floor. Elite three-level scorer. Has deep range off catch or dribble. Can score in a multitude of ways.

“Handles well, has plethora of moves and can attack either direction. Has a feel as a passer. Dangerous offensive rebounder. Good defensively when focused. Has defensive versatility. Elite, elite prospect.”

RELATED: LeBron James shouts Emoni Bates out after dominant Peach Jam performance