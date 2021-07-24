Emoni Bates reveals Top 8

Emoni Bates is officially down to eight options as he works toward figuring out his basketball future after high school.

Bates released his top eight on Friday, including professional opportunities in the NBA G League, Overtime Elite and the NBL among his top options. Bates’ top college choices are Oregon, Memphis, Michigan State, Baylor and Miami. According to 247Sports Michigan State insider Justin Thind, though, the Spartans are no longer actively recruiting their former commit.

Bates has long profiled as a prospect who is set on taking his talents to the professional ranks straight out of high school. The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn reported in March that the expectation is that Bates will skip college and seek the “most lucrative deal the G League can muster” before entering the NBA draft.

Regardless of the level he chooses, Bates projects as an elite talent moving forward in his career.

“Extremely thin but has great length for such a skilled player. Plays with strength, though, and doesn’t avoid contact,” 247Sports’ Jerry Meyer said in his scouting report of Bates. “Quick twitch athlete who moves feet well and is quick off the floor. Elite three-level scorer. Has deep range off catch or dribble. Can score in a multitude of ways.

“Handles well, has plethora of moves and can attack either direction. Has a feel as a passer. Dangerous offensive rebounder. Good defensively when focused. Has defensive versatility. Elite, elite prospect.”

