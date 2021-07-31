ESPN announces 2021 high school football kickoff schedule

ESPN’s 2021 GEICO high school football kickoff will take place from Aug. 26-29 and will feature some of the premier programs in the country.

ESPN released its kickoff schedule on Friday. The schedule in its entirety can be read below.

Aug. 26

Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Highland Park (Texas) — 8 p.m.

Aug. 27

Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.) — 12 p.m.

Aug. 28

St. Frances Academy (Md.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) — 12 p.m.

Oakland (Tenn.) at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.) — 3 p.m.

Pace Academy (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.) — 6 p.m.

Bridgeland (Texas) at Klein Cain (Texas) — 9 p.m.

Aug. 29

IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Bishop Sycamore (Ohio) — 1:30 p.m.

St. Frances Academy at St. Thomas Aquinas is the headliner of the 2021 ESPN high school football kickoff, as both programs boast a bevy of Division I talent. Southlake Carroll’s matchup versus Highland Park also features plenty of intrigue, as it remains to be seen if Quinn Ewers will suit up for Southlake Carroll after rumors swirled earlier this week that he might skip his senior season to enroll early at Ohio State and take advantage of NIL opportunities.

Two of the games on the 2021 kickoff schedule are to be played at a neutral site. Southlake Carroll and Highland Park will take the field at AT&T Stadium — home of the Dallas Cowboys. IMG Academy and Bishop Sycamore are playing at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

