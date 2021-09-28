Five-star WR Evan Stewart foregoing rest of senior year to prepare for college football

Five-star Frisco (Texas) Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart announced Tuesday that he is foregoing the rest of his senior year to begin preparing for his college football career.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank all of my friends, fellow teammates, and supporters for all that have been with me since the beginning,” Stewart wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I have enjoyed playing the game of football for a very long time and I will never lose the love and energy rush of taking the field with my guys and teammates. I would like to thank Coach O, Coach Hooks and Coach Flight for bringing me in and developing me day in and day out and breaking me out of my shell to be the player I am today.

“With that being said, I will be foregoing the rest of my senior season and mentally and physically preparing myself for the next level of my football career and a huge step in life. Once again, thank you for all of the support and countless love. To my Red-Hawk teammates, I wish y’all the best of luck throughout the rest of the season and it’s always love when it comes to y’all. I hope every single one of you guys becomes great one day.”

Stewart is the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot, 175-pound wideout had 19 catches for 414 yards and three touchdowns before deciding to call his senior season short. As a junior, Stewart caught 44 passes for 906 yards and eight touchdowns.

Stewart is currently uncommitted, but has nearly 40 offers. Alabama, Florida, LSU and Texas are thought to be the main contenders for his services.