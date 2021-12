Final USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings for 2021

This is the final set of USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings for the 2021 season. Mater Dei (Calif.) is this year’s national champion after going wire-to-wire in the No. 1 spot and beating five ranked opponents.

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 12-0; Season Complete.

2. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 16-0; Last Result: def. Guyer 40-21; Season Complete.

3. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Record: 12-0; Season Complete.

4. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 8-1; Season Complete.

5. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Record: 14-0; Season Complete.

6. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.)

Record: 10-3; Season Complete.

7. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 10-2; Season Complete.

8. Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)

Record: 15-0; Last Result: def. Pine Forest 35-29; Season Complete.

9. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 14-1; Last Result: def. Tampa Bay Tech 42-14; Season Complete.

10. Graham-Kapowsin (Graham, Wash.)

Record: 15-0; Last Result: def. Collins Hill 40-36; Season Complete.

11. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 15-1; Last Result: def. Duncanville 17-10; Season Complete.

12. Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.)

Record: 15-1; Last Result: 40-36 loss to Graham-Kapowsin; Season Complete.

13. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 12-1; Season Complete.

14. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.)

Record: 11-0; Season Complete.

15. Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Record: 12-1; Season Complete.

16. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 11-1; Season Complete.

17. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 9-1; Season Complete.

18. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Record: 13-1; Season Complete.

19. Bixby (Okla.)

Record: 13-0; Season Complete.

20. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 12-2; Last Result: def. Merritt Island 49-14; Season Complete.

21. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 13-2; Last Result: 17-10 loss to North Shore; Season Complete.

22. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 11-1; Season Complete.

23. Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)

Record: 14-1; Season Complete.

24. Oakland (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

Record: 15-0; Season Complete.

25. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 12-1; Last Result: def. Highland 35-24; Season Complete.