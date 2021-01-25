Five-star 2021 CG Hunter Sallis announces commitment date

Five-star Omaha (Neb.) Millard North combo guard Hunter Sallis, one of the most coveted recruits in the class of 2021, is nearing a decision.

Sallis took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to announce his commitment date, picking his birthday, March 26, as the day he would pull the trigger and pick a school. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound Sallis recently cut his list down to eight finalists: Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA.

I will be announcing my college commitment on Friday, March 26. Stay tuned.😈 #AGTG — Hunter $allis (@HunterSallis_) January 24, 2021

Sallis’ 247Sports Crystal Ball is currently somewhat of a mystery, as three predictions have been submitted in favor of Gonzaga, while two have gone North Carolina’s way. Sallis took an official visit in late January.

According to 247Sports, Sallis is the No. 6 overall recruit in the class of 2021, as well as the No. 2 combo guard behind Jaden Hardy and the No. 1 prospect in Nebraska.

“Sallis is a big guard who can play on or off the ball,” 247Sports’ Brian Snow said in his scouting report of the combo guard. “He is right around 6-foot-4 with the ability to really make shots, long arms, and is a solid athlete who has gotten better at a rapid rate.

“With his basketball IQ and passing ability, he serves as someone who can be a lead guard who takes care of the basketball and controls the game as a scorer and a distributor. Once he gains strength and gets more confident in his own ability the sky is the limit for what he can accomplish going forward.”